Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 20.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.391.6168.3567.701.061.200.871.040.610.77

