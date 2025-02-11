Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Black Box standalone net profit declines 58.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 87.13 crore

Net profit of Black Box declined 58.17% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 87.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales87.13103.96 -16 OPM %3.715.36 -PBDT3.1515.04 -79 PBT1.1813.04 -91 NP1.463.49 -58

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

