Black Box standalone net profit declines 58.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 87.13 crore

Net profit of Black Box declined 58.17% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 87.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.87.13103.963.715.363.1515.041.1813.041.463.49

