Fermenta Biotech standalone net profit rises 199.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 199.15% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.68% to Rs 146.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.2589.3534.2829.6548.2723.9142.4517.7835.0011.70

