Hardoli Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Hardoli Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 69.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

