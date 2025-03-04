Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.37%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.37% at 1404.05 today. The index is down 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tips Music Ltd gained 6.12%, Saregama India Ltd rose 3.79% and PVR Inox Ltd added 3.68%. The Nifty Media index is down 30.00% over last one year compared to the 1.44% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.56% and Nifty PSE index added 1.45% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.17% to close at 22082.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.13% to close at 72989.93 today.

