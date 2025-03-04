Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,184.80, a premium of 102.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,082.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 36.55 points, or 0.17%, to 22,082.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 13.83.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

