Nifty March futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,184.80, a premium of 102.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,082.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 36.55 points, or 0.17%, to 22,082.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 13.83.
State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.
