Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 330.92 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 2.78% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 330.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.92% to Rs 56.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.15% to Rs 1153.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales330.92251.50 32 1153.19643.71 79 OPM %12.7012.47 -12.0212.72 - PBDT33.2526.97 23 111.2372.25 54 PBT23.5923.56 0 77.3662.83 23 NP16.7717.25 -3 56.8046.21 23

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

