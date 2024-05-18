Home / Markets / Capital Market News / COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of COSYN reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.803.65 32 15.5015.08 3 OPM %23.966.58 -5.878.42 - PBDT1.140.30 280 0.971.41 -31 PBT0.950.04 2275 0.190.44 -57 NP0.820 0 0.040.25 -84

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

