Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 14.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 14.48% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 299.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 280.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.299.88280.0013.2211.6427.9423.4215.4013.7911.239.81

