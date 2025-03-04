Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hariom Pipe rises after bagging 60 MW AC order from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Hariom Pipe Industries rose 1.78% to Rs 346.20 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for a 60 MW(AC) Solar Photovoltaic Power project.

The project scope includes ownership, financing, development, design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance, along with the evacuation infrastructure up to the delivery point.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will purchase the power generated from the project for 25 years, starting from the scheduled commercial operation date.

Hariom Pipe Industries is a premium manufacturer of iron and steel products, catering to diverse industrial needs across multiple sectors.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.23 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.48%, compared with Rs 9.81 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations advanced 7.1% YoY to Rs 299.88 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

