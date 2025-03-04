Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai composite index edges up 0.22%

China Shanghai composite index edges up 0.22%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs came into effect.

While Canada vowed retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods, China said it would impose additional tariffs of 10-15 percent on several agricultural goods, including soybeans, corn, dairy and beef.

The dollar index weakened, helping bullion recoup some recent losses. Oil extended steep losses from the previous session following reports that OPEC+ will proceed with a planned output increase in April.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.22 percent at 3,324.21, reversing an early slide amid expectations that policymakers will announce a huge stimulus package at a key parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hariom Pipe rises after bagging 60 MW AC order from MSEDCL

Senores Pharma jumps on inking pact to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr. Reddy's Labs

DCM Shriram spurts after board plans to evaluate restructuring options

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manomay Tex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story