China Shanghai composite index edges up 0.22%

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs came into effect.

While Canada vowed retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods, China said it would impose additional tariffs of 10-15 percent on several agricultural goods, including soybeans, corn, dairy and beef.

The dollar index weakened, helping bullion recoup some recent losses. Oil extended steep losses from the previous session following reports that OPEC+ will proceed with a planned output increase in April.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.22 percent at 3,324.21, reversing an early slide amid expectations that policymakers will announce a huge stimulus package at a key parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

