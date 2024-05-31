Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township reported to Rs 195.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28786.76% to Rs 196.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.887.50 5 27.4725.86 6 OPM %30.3314.93 -21.6218.14 - PBDT2.280.69 230 4.463.16 41 PBT1.840.20 820 2.491.00 149 NP195.94-0.07 LP 196.430.68 28787

