Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 30.76 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.7628.38 8 OPM %3.845.21 -PBDT0.580.52 12 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.110.04 175

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

