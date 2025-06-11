Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Harsha Engineers International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Starteck Finance Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Harsha Engineers International Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 394.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68806 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 292. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4333 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 18.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd slipped 5.12% to Rs 189.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd corrected 5.07% to Rs 10.68. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28222 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

