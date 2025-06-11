Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

United Spirits Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 195.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

United Spirits Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 1505.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26765 shares in the past one month. DCX Systems Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 297.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. Engineers India Ltd slipped 5.03% to Rs 230.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.