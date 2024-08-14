Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 2.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.902.8311.3814.490.200.210.040.050.040.05

