Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 39.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 12.60 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 39.60% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.6010.633.8910.250.981.410.751.230.611.01

