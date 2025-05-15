Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 83.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 83.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 13.42 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 83.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.22% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 49.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.4211.37 18 49.0344.42 10 OPM %5.0724.10 -5.3811.66 - PBDT1.143.22 -65 4.246.52 -35 PBT0.892.90 -69 3.345.65 -41 NP0.402.37 -83 2.304.62 -50

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

