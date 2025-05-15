Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 83.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 13.42 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 83.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.22% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 49.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
