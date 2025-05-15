Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd lost 6.86% to Rs 2107.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20704 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 15688.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5120 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 349.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13645 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd pared 4.57% to Rs 209. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd plummeted 4.45% to Rs 380.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34769 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News