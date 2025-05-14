Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Industries soared 7.18% to Rs 6,974.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 5.82% to Rs 249.97 crore on a 16.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,209.76 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The companys profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 340.03 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 5.72% growth from Rs 321.62 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA for the quarter increased by 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 483 crore, although the EBITDA margin contracted to 9.3% from 10.3% in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 0.46% to Rs 821.30 crore on a 15.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 18,581.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys conductor business saw strong growth, with revenues up 24.4% YoY and volume growth of 5.9% in Q4 FY25. The specialty oils segment reported a 3.3% rise in revenue, while the cable solutions division surged 29.9% YoY, bolstered by strong performances in both the domestic and U.S. markets. Exports accounted for 28.4% of sales in Q4 FY25, up from 24.7% in the previous year.

Kushal N. Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, We concluded the financial year with strong revenue growth across all our business verticals, demonstrating our ability to deliver sustainable performance in a dynamic and challenging market environment. We have achieved a historic milestone of revenue in Quarter 4, surpassing Rs 5,000 crore. Strategic business depth, a resilient domestic market, and growth in the US business have all contributed to achieving healthy operating margins.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 51 for the financial year 2024-25.

APAR Industries is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminum and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of specialty oils, the largest range of specialty cables, lubricants, specialty automotive, and polymers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News