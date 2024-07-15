Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel &amp; Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.68 -12 OPM %-11.672.94 -PBDT-0.070.04 PL PBT-0.110 0 NP-0.09-0.01 -800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China's economy likely slowed in Q2 on property downturn, job insecurity

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves under heightened security

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; HCL Tech, DMart in focus

China's June new home prices fall at fastest pace in 9 years, shows data

LIVE news: Mumbai police begins probe after 'bomb at Ambani's wedding' post on X

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story