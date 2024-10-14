Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 28.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 512.74 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 28.61% to Rs 25.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 512.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 483.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.512.74483.7916.8217.08120.55126.6339.7633.9525.8020.06

