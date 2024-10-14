Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.93% to Rs 185.35 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 33.79% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 185.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.185.35210.465.286.8612.1016.658.2912.796.319.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp