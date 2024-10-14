Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.93% to Rs 185.35 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 33.79% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 185.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales185.35210.46 -12 OPM %5.286.86 -PBDT12.1016.65 -27 PBT8.2912.79 -35 NP6.319.53 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News