Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 33.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.93% to Rs 185.35 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 33.79% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 185.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales185.35210.46 -12 OPM %5.286.86 -PBDT12.1016.65 -27 PBT8.2912.79 -35 NP6.319.53 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Geopolitical concerns dent big UK biz optimism ahead of Budget: Deloitte

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty

Stock-Split: Abans Enterprises, Credent Global to trade ex-date tomorrow

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story