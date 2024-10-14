Atishay standalone net profit rises 40.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.22% to Rs 13.01 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 40.78% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.22% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.017.3015.8319.042.541.762.051.401.451.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp