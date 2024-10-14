Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atishay standalone net profit rises 40.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 78.22% to Rs 13.01 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 40.78% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.22% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.017.30 78 OPM %15.8319.04 -PBDT2.541.76 44 PBT2.051.40 46 NP1.451.03 41

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

