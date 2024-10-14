Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 114.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 14 2024
Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 284.83 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 114.61% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 260.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales284.83260.61 9 OPM %28.8118.72 -PBDT193.2952.55 268 PBT181.5640.34 350 NP154.0771.79 115

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

