Just Dial standalone net profit rises 114.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 284.83 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 114.61% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 260.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.284.83260.6128.8118.72193.2952.55181.5640.34154.0771.79

