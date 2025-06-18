Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.8, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.8, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1723.4, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.74 lakh shares in last one month.