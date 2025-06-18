NLC India Ltd down for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.5, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 12.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.5, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.NLC India Ltd has lost around 4.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35836, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.01 lakh shares in last one month.