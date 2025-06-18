Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 1.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23227.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.69 lakh shares in last one month.