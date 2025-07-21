Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engg secures Rs 240-cr order from NHPC for Teesta-V Project

Patel Engg secures Rs 240-cr order from NHPC for Teesta-V Project

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Patel Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 239.98 crore from NHPC for civil and hydromechanical works at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim.

The project involves converting the existing diversion tunnel into a tunnel spillway arrangement under Package 6. Located in the South District of Sikkim, the project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

The scope of work includes the construction of a tunnel spillway, gate operation chamber and shaft, precast bridge, access road, energy dissipation structures, dyke, environmental flow tunnel, and associated infrastructure.

Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director, said, We are honored to receive the LOA from NHPC for this strategically important hydropower project. Our deep experience in the Northeastern region positions us strongly to execute this project with precision and efficiency. This win is another step toward our vision of contributing meaningfully to Indias clean energy future."

Patel Engineering is a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. It is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

NHPC, a Mini Ratna category I public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

Shares of Patel Engineering rose 0.89% to Rs 39.81, while those of NHPC rose 0.01% to Rs 86.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

