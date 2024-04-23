Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 108.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 2046.87 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 108.72% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 2046.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1789.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.15% to Rs 267.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 7990.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7246.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

