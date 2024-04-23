Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 108.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 108.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 2046.87 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 108.72% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 2046.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1789.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.15% to Rs 267.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 7990.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7246.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2046.871789.46 14 7990.407246.97 10 OPM %11.228.74 -11.259.68 - PBDT181.79128.40 42 767.38586.09 31 PBT70.9032.89 116 357.89224.57 59 NP52.1624.99 109 267.29165.86 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Proudly Announces Remarkable Growth in Milk Procurement, Ensures Supply Stability

U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

FMCG stocks slide

Tasty Dairy Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services reports fraud in one of its branches in North East

RIL, Rallis India, Redtape, Inox Wind to be watched

GIFT Nifty indicates subdued opening

Nibe CFO, Hemant Dilip resgins

Adroit Infotech wins order of Rs 2 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story