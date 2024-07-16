Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 62.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 2375.06 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 62.89% to Rs 130.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 2375.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2150.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2375.062150.64 10 OPM %13.9111.06 -PBDT286.62206.52 39 PBT175.58109.05 61 NP130.5480.14 63

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

