Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.26 23 OPM %75.0088.46 -PBDT0.240.23 4 PBT0.240.23 4 NP0.190.17 12
