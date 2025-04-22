Havells India consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 6543.56 croreNet profit of Havells India rose 15.92% to Rs 517.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 6543.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5442.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.86% to Rs 1472.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1270.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 21778.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18590.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
