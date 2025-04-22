Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 6543.56 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 15.92% to Rs 517.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 6543.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5442.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.86% to Rs 1472.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1270.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 21778.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18590.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6543.565442.02 20 21778.0618590.01 17 OPM %11.5711.66 -9.789.91 - PBDT810.55692.64 17 2390.892045.87 17 PBT700.89599.27 17 1990.491707.37 17 NP517.83446.70 16 1472.261270.76 16

