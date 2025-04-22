AU SFB Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 504 cr

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 503.69 crore in Q4 FY25, up 35.86% as against Rs 370.73 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income surged 49.27% to Rs 5,031.26 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3,370.51 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 657.14 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 44.47% year-on-year.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,094 crore in Q4 FY25, up 57% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.8% in Q4 FY25, compared to 5.1% in Q4 FY24.

The banks pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) for Q4 FY25 grew 99% YoY to Rs 1,292 crore, compared to Rs 650 crore in Q4 FY24.

The bank's total deposits increased 42.53% YoY to Rs 1,24,269 crore in Q4 FY25.

CASA deposits increased by 24.46% YoY to Rs 36,253 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 29,126 crore in Q4 FY24; the CASA ratio was at 29%.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,477.02 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against Rs 1,237.40 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 791.34 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against Rs 400.98 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.28% as on 31 March 2025, as against 1.67% as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of net NPA to net advances stood at 0.74% as on 31 March 2025, as against 0.55% as on 31 March 2024.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, We are coming out of a tough macroeconomic environment marked by persistent inflation, tight liquidity, a challenging credit environment, and lower-than-expected GDP growth. As we enter FY26, the economic outlook remains uncertain, driven largely by global factors such as tariff wars and geopolitical developments.

However, India is comparatively well-positioned, with both the central government and the RBI implementing supportive measures, including tax rationalization, interest rate cuts, and the injection of durable liquidity into the banking system.

Against this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance with higher than sectoral growth in both deposits and advances. We made meaningful progress on productivity and efficiency, which enabled us to deliver stronger profitabilityeven amid a credit cycle in unsecured businesses of microfinance and credit cards. As we celebrate 30 years of AU and 8 years of our banking journey, we remain focused on building an institution that can truly scale with sustainability. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued trust and support.

We remain committed to driving financial inclusion, empowering individuals and businesses, and contributing towards strengthening Indias economic resilience and advancing sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank. The dividend on equity shares will be paid after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the bank.

AU Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, and other services.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank declined 1.59% to end at Rs 617 on the BSE.

