Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 223.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 223.91% to Rs 1040.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 5985.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5645.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.64% to Rs 1836.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 22988.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20784.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

