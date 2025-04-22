Tata Comm records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT; recommends final dividend of Rs 25/sh

Tata Communications reported 223.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,040.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 321.18 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Income from operations rose 6.11% YoY to Rs 5,990.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

In Q4 FY25, the company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 335.95 crore, registering a 14.90% increase compared to Rs 292.36 crore in Q4 FY24. Additionally, the company recorded an exceptional profit of Rs 577.79 crore in Q4 FY25, a significant improvement from the exceptional loss of Rs 52.11 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA for Q4 FY25 increased to Rs 1,122 crore, marking a 4.27% YoY growth. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 18.7% in Q4 FY25, compared to 19.1% in the same period of FY24.

During the quarter, data revenue increased by 9.56% to Rs 5,096 crore as against Rs 4,651 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 89.64% to Rs 1,836.36 crore on 11.18% increase in total income to Rs 23,108.59 crore in FY25 over FY24.

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, FY25 was a year of sustained growth despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions, especially with large deal wins and increased adoption of our Digital Fabric. Our continued investments across the full stack of our Digital Fabric Network, Cloud, Security, IoT, and our Interaction Fabricare now translating into stronger customer relevance and high double-digit growth of digital revenues, bringing this vision to life. Today, digital revenues comprise nearly 50% of our portfolio, reflecting the strength of our strategy and execution. Our differentiated offerings continue to receive recognition from industry analysts, establishing us as leaders across domains. This is a solid foundation to accelerate our growth in the medium term.

Kabir Ahmed Shakir, chief financial officer, Tata Communications, said, Over the last fiscal year, we executed key strategic initiatives including the monetisation of land parcels and strategic review of non-core assets and subsidiaries to streamline our portfolio. These actions sharpen our capital allocation and help us prioritise investments in core businesses. This allows us to enter FY26 with a focus on core and growth capital to invest. We remain confident in our direction and commitment to deliver sustainable, long-term value to the business.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid to eligible shareholders thereafter.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The counter rose 1.57% to settle at Rs 1,599.25 on the BSE.

