Havells India rises on planning to set up refrigerator manufacturing facility

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Havells India advanced 1.85% to Rs 1647.55 after the company decided to set up facility for manufacturing refrigerators in Ghiloth, Rajasthan.

The company will setup new manufacturing facility with proposed capacity utilisaion of 14,00,000 units. The said capacity will be added by second quarter of FY27.

The firm will invest approximately Rs 480 crore. It aims to reap the benefits of backward integration and economies of scale through this investment.

Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.7% to Rs 268.23 crore on 16.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,539.31 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

