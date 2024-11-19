Punjab & Sind Bank gains for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 48.42, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.29% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 29.9% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.42, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6534.75, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

