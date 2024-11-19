Ajanta Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2929.25, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.57% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 38.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2929.25, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has slipped around 6.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21544.15, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16566 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

