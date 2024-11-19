Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bank of Maharashtra up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 52.64, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.37% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.9% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.64, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6534.75, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

