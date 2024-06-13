Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India to invest Rs 60 cr for expansion of AC manufacturing capacity

Havells India to invest Rs 60 cr for expansion of AC manufacturing capacity

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Havells India is planning to expand its existing manufacturing capacities of Air Conditioners at Ghiloth and Sricity locations to 15 lakh units per annum at each location, from the existing 9 lakh and 11.2 lakh units, respectively, in order to cater to the increased demand.

The total proposed investment for the above capacity enhancements will be in the range of Rs 50 - 60 crore. The same will be funded through internal accruals and the expected date of completion is Q4 FY 2025.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

