SignatureGlobal India announced that Sternal Buildcon, a wholly owned subsidiary the company had executed a sale deed dated 13 June 2024 to purchase the land admeasuring approximately 3.80625 acres situated at Sector 37D, on Dwarka Expressway, Village Harsaru Gurugram. The said land has an overall potential developable area of approximate 6 lacs square feet.

