National Aluminium Company executes mining lease deed with Govt. of Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
For Bauxite Mines in Pottangi Tehsil, Koraput District

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has executed a Mining Lease deed with the State Government of Odisha today i.e. 13.06.2024 over an area of 697.979 hectares for Bauxite Mines in Pottangi Tehsil, Koraput District. The mines has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes and has reserves estimated at 111 million tonnes, projecting a mine life of 32 years. Upon obtaining the remaining requisite statutory clearances, the mine is expected to become operational soon. The mined Bauxite would be transported to NALCO Refinery at Damanjodi through an Overland Conveyor of 18.5 Kms. This strategic move ensures a secure supply of raw material for NALCO's existing Refinery and supports future expansions. With this enhanced resource base, NALCO is poised to strengthen its position in the Aluminum Industry, optimize production efficiency and meet the growing demand for Aluminum domestically and internationally.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

