Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 31.03 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 119.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.0329.98 4 119.64101.96 17 OPM %5.294.17 -4.694.08 - PBDT0.870.82 6 3.082.30 34 PBT0.670.61 10 2.271.45 57 NP0.200.06 233 1.800.70 157

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

