Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 31.03 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 119.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

31.0329.98119.64101.965.294.174.694.080.870.823.082.300.670.612.271.450.200.061.800.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News