Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 272.40 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 8.96% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 272.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 256.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.272.40256.879.8610.2028.7326.2226.5424.2319.7118.09

