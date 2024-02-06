Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals remain constant at Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.882.7950.6957.351.521.611.511.601.181.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel