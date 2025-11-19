Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 14-cr NHAI contract

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded a Rs 13.87 crore contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the collection of user fees at the Rampura Toll Plaza on NH-548B, covering the Vijayapur-Sankeshwar section in Karnataka.

The one-year contract was granted through competitive e-tendering, reinforcing NHAIs ongoing efforts to streamline tolling operations across national highways.

In addition to toll collection, Hazoor Multi Projects will also be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables.

The project pertains solely to user fee collection, and the company clarified that no promoter or promoter-group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The award does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The Rampura Toll Plaza sits at Km 23.300 on a 2/4-lane paved-shoulder stretch extending from Km 0.000 to Km 79.700, a key corridor facilitating traffic movement across northern Karnataka. The contract win marks another addition to Hazoor Multi Projects growing portfolio in infrastructure services. Hazoor Multi Projects is in the business of real estate and road construction. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.93 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 11.01 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 33.29% year on year to Rs 102.11 crore in Q2 FY26. Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects tanked 6.15% to settle at Rs 28.56 on the BSE.