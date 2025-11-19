Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 14-cr NHAI contract

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 14-cr NHAI contract

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded a Rs 13.87 crore contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the collection of user fees at the Rampura Toll Plaza on NH-548B, covering the Vijayapur-Sankeshwar section in Karnataka.

The one-year contract was granted through competitive e-tendering, reinforcing NHAIs ongoing efforts to streamline tolling operations across national highways.

In addition to toll collection, Hazoor Multi Projects will also be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables.

The project pertains solely to user fee collection, and the company clarified that no promoter or promoter-group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The award does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The Rampura Toll Plaza sits at Km 23.300 on a 2/4-lane paved-shoulder stretch extending from Km 0.000 to Km 79.700, a key corridor facilitating traffic movement across northern Karnataka.

The contract win marks another addition to Hazoor Multi Projects growing portfolio in infrastructure services.

Hazoor Multi Projects is in the business of real estate and road construction.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.93 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 11.01 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 33.29% year on year to Rs 102.11 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects tanked 6.15% to settle at Rs 28.56 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Technologies opens office in Calgary, Alberta

UltraTech Cement receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch ratings

India Shelter Finance Corporation to consider NCD issuance of Rs 200 cr

Hindustan Unilever appoints Bobby Parikh as Independent Director

Azad Engineering signs long term agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story