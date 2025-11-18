Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch ratings

UltraTech Cement receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch ratings

Nov 18 2025
UltraTech Cement announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UltraTech Cement's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed UltraTech's USD400 million 2.80% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'.

The ratings incorporate Fitch Ratings' expectation of a modest leverage profile, with EBITDA net leverage sustained around 1.5x; a leading market position in India; a large market with robust long term demand-growth potential; and cost-efficient operations.

Nov 18 2025

