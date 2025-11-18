HCL Technologies opens office in Calgary, Alberta

HCL Technologies announced the opening of its office in Calgary, Alberta, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Invest Alberta to advance technology collaboration and innovation in the province. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to growth in Alberta and across Canada.

Located at The Ampersand, one of downtown Calgary's premier office complexes, the new facility is designed as a collaboration-first environment and will serve as a client co-innovation and delivery center. The space enables HCLTech to work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to drive innovation, inspire creativity and deliver transformative technology solutions across industries. HCLTech operates delivery and innovation centers in Mississauga, Moncton and Vancouver, supporting more than 50 major Canadian enterprises.