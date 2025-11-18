Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies opens office in Calgary, Alberta

HCL Technologies opens office in Calgary, Alberta

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
HCL Technologies announced the opening of its office in Calgary, Alberta, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Invest Alberta to advance technology collaboration and innovation in the province. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to growth in Alberta and across Canada.

Located at The Ampersand, one of downtown Calgary's premier office complexes, the new facility is designed as a collaboration-first environment and will serve as a client co-innovation and delivery center. The space enables HCLTech to work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to drive innovation, inspire creativity and deliver transformative technology solutions across industries. HCLTech operates delivery and innovation centers in Mississauga, Moncton and Vancouver, supporting more than 50 major Canadian enterprises.

HCLTech is inaugurating the new office today at its Annual Year-End Reception in Calgary, where clients, partners and industry leaders are joining HCLTech executive leadership to mark this milestone. The office reflects HCLTech's long-term vision to create local jobs, contribute to Alberta's economy and strengthen Canada's technology ecosystem. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Invest Alberta to deepen its presence in the province and collaborate with local enterprises, educational institutions and government stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

