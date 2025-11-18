Hindustan Unilever appoints Bobby Parikh as Independent Director

With effect from 01 December 2025

The board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 18 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Bobby Parikh (DIN: 00019437) as Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 1 December 2025 till 30 November 2030, subject to approval of shareholders.

